Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,611,714 shares of company stock valued at $628,056,504 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

