iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Position Lowered by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 7.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

