Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Santander raised Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Schneider Electric Stock Performance

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Schneider Electric has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

