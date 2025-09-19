GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 763,491 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after buying an additional 507,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,790,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

