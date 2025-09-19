JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $313.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $313.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

