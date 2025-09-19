Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 589.92, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

