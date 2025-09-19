Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

