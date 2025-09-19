Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

