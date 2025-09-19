Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $49.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

