Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Head to Head Comparison

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 10.28% 20.17% 15.18% PodcastOne -10.86% -38.84% -26.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yelp and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 0 0 1.67 PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Yelp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Yelp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and PodcastOne”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.41 billion 1.43 $132.85 million $2.21 14.54 PodcastOne $53.95 million 0.85 -$6.46 million ($0.23) -7.57

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats PodcastOne on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

