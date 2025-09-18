The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,753,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.