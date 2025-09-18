Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 211 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $178.13 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

