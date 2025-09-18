Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd Nelson Sells 40,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $1,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 604,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,008,754.66. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.5%

PRDO opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.