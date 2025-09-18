Steel Dynamics Q4 EPS Forecast Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $136.85 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $339,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after buying an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.