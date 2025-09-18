Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $210,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.