Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,378,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,849,000 after buying an additional 233,997 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

