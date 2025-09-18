Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 5.3%

OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

