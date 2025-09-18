Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Loncor Gold Trading Up 5.3%
OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loncor Gold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.