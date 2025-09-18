JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.