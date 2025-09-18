Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Declares $1.12 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.122 per share on Sunday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

