First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

