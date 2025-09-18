Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF $WEEK

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:WEEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 862,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,333,000. Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Get Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF alerts:

Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:WEEK opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF Profile

The Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (WEEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide weekly distributions and stable NAV through an actively managed portfolio of US Treasury Bills with maturities of between 0 and 3 months. WEEK was launched on Mar 6, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:WEEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.