Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFAE stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.