Myriad Asset Management US LP Sells 34,385 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Myriad Asset Management US LP lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,385 shares during the period. KE makes up 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in KE by 75.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KE by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,547,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

