Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

EQR stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

