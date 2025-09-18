Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $279.27 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $279.27 million and $36.01 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.28612195 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $35,929,405.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

