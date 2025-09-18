Dohrnii Trading Down 14.3% This Week (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Dohrnii has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and $29.04 thousand worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dohrnii token can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00002572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dohrnii alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,119.83 or 0.99992392 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.48 or 0.00353867 BTC.

Dohrnii Profile

Dohrnii launched on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,250,468 tokens. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.medium.com. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. The official website for Dohrnii is dohrnii.io.

Dohrnii Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 3.14948893 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $41,150.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dohrnii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dohrnii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dohrnii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dohrnii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.