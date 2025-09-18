Yala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Thousand (YU)

Yala (YU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Yala token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $1.61 thousand worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yala has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yala alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,119.83 or 0.99992392 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.48 or 0.00353867 BTC.

Yala Token Profile

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 151,856,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. The official website for Yala is yala.org.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 151,849,719.72579825. The last known price of Yala is 0.95667611 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.