Fintel (LON:FNTL) Posts Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Fintel Stock Up 0.9%

FNTL opened at GBX 222 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fintel has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.19. The stock has a market cap of £231.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,894.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Fintel

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

