Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.43 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 96.16%.

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NAVF opened at GBX 217.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.57. Nippon Active Value Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 156.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 227. The company has a market cap of £413.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.22.

