Cosmos Price Tops $4.59 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $119.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00003916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 468,774,140 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.