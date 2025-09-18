Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 112,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 213,905 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $39,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

