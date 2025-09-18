Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on COLM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Sportswear
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.