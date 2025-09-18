Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

XGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,655,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.25 million. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

