Contrasting FrontView REIT (FVR) and The Competition

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FrontView REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 1,035.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.41 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.50 billion $129.05 million 39.98

Analyst Ratings

FrontView REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FrontView REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1779 6954 7670 232 2.38

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus target price of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given FrontView REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Summary

FrontView REIT competitors beat FrontView REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

