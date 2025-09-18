Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 171.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

