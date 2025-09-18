iBio (IBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, September 19th. Analysts expect iBio to post earnings of ($0.2950) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

iBio Price Performance

iBio stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Get iBio alerts:

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.