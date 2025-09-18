Wabash National’s (WNC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -13.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 1,520.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

