Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metsera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Metsera Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $32.84 on Monday. Metsera has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Metsera by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Metsera by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Metsera during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Metsera by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

