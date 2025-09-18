United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. United Dominion Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

