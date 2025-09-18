Ian Buddery Buys 350,000 Shares of Cordel Group (LON:CRDL) Stock

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Buddery purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £21,000.

Ian Buddery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Ian Buddery purchased 358,150 shares of Cordel Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £25,070.50.

Cordel Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRDL opened at GBX 6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,563.41 and a beta of 1.18. Cordel Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.71.

Cordel Group Company Profile

Cordel produces specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector, employing sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

Further information on the Company is available at: www.cordel.ai

