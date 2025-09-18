Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $126.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

