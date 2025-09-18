Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 15 price objective on the stock.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of STX stock opened at GBX 7.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shield Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of £81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.