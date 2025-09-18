Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMH opened at $33.28 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.