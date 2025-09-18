Scotiabank Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $31.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $27.78 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

