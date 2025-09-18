Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Stock Down 1.7%

STAG stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stag Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.