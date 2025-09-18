Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $184.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

