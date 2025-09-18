Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGHC. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Super Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter valued at $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 105.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

