BMO Capital Markets Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

