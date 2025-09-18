Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mears Group from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 475.

LON MER opened at GBX 324.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 311.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 421.37. The stock has a market cap of £267.41 million, a PE ratio of 607.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 EPS for the quarter. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts predict that Mears Group will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jim Clarke bought 10,000 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £34,900. Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, with a total value of £24,830. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

