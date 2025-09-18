aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATYR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

ATYR stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

