COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:CDP opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

